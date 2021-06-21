(WHDH) — Actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the sitcom “Friends,” says he has been battling cancer for years.

Tyler told “Today” on Monday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and that the disease has since spread to other parts of his body.

“I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones,” Tyler told the show. “Eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me.”

Tyler added that doctors discovered his illness during an annual checkup. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

The 59-year-old actor regularly appeared on “Friends” from 1994-2004. Gunther was a coffee shop worker at Central Perk.

