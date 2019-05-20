(WHDH) — “Game of Thrones” fans distraught that the series has come to an end are being offered counseling to help them cope.

Bark.com, an online local service marketplace, is assisting fans with finding a counselor to unpack the last eight years of the show.

The counselors, who are familiar with the series, will be able to discuss plot twists and storylines, allowing fans to get out their feelings of anger, confusion, sadness, and grief.

“Most importantly the counselors will be on hand to guide fans on how to move on after almost a decade of fandom,” the site said.

Counselors are available through Skype, with each session costing between $25 and $50 depending on the length.

