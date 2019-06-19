BELFAST, Northern Ireland (WHDH) — “Game of Thrones” fans should get ready to return to the world of Westeros.

Filming for the show’s prequel has begun in Northern Ireland, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The local media organizations reported that shooting sites have been set up across the province of Belfast.

The original show filmed iconic scenes like the Red Wedding in that country.

HBO says the prequel is set thousands of years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” chronicling “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)