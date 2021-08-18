FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Garth Brooks on Wednesday announced the cancellation of his upcoming concert at Gillette Stadium as the Delta variant continues to fuel a surge in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and across the United States.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” Brooks said in a news release. “We will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”

In addition to the Foxboro tour date, Brooks also canceled shows in Charlotte, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Nashville.

Ticketmaster will be issuing refunds to fans who purchased tickets to the shows.

A spokesperson for Brooks’ tour said his team will continue to monitor the virus’ impact and watch how schools, sports, and other entertainment entities are handling this particular stage of the pandemic.

Brooks was slated to visit Foxboro on Oct. 9.

