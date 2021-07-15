FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tickets for Garth Brook’s first-ever concert at Gillette Stadium go on sale Friday.

The seven-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will perform at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution on Oct. 9.

“I need you to know your Garth Brooks music inside and out, I need you to come and sing, and stay late,” the musician said when asked about the much-anticipated show.

Brooks’ stadium tour launched two year ago but it was sidelined in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody is just so happy to be back where we belong, and that is together,” Brooks said.

The tickets will be made available for purchase at 10 a.m. All tickets have been priced at $95.

The tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster (1-877-654-2784), or on a mobile device through the Ticketmaster app.

