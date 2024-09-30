(CNN) — Gavin Creel, a Tony-winning Broadway veteran known for his work in productions of “Hello, Dolly!” “Waitress” and “The Book of Mormon,” has died, according to his representative. He was 48.

Matt Polk, a representative for Creel, told CNN that the actor’s passing was confirmed by Creel’s partner Alex Temple Ward. Creel died at his Manhattan home on Monday.

“As an award-winning Broadway star, he brought irrepressible verve, passion, and boundless energy to his onstage roles while devoting his offstage time to advocacy and community-building,” an obituary provided by Polk stated.

Creel was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of sarcoma in July 2024 and underwent treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering, the obituary said.

Creel, who hailed from Findlay, Ohio, made his Broadway debut in 2002 when he originated the role of Jimmy Smith in the stage production of “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” a performance that garnered Creel his very first Tony Award nomination in the best performance by an actor in a lead role in a musical category.

He went on to become a highly celebrated star of the stage, known for his work in both comedic and dramatic roles in many major Broadway and West End productions.

In 2009, Creel earned his second Tony nomination when he starred as Claude Hooper Bukowski in the Broadway revival of “Hair.” He went on to win an Olivier Award in 2014 for best actor in a musical for his performance as Elder Price in “The Book of Mormon.”

Creel won his first Tony in 2017 for his performance as Cornelius Hackl in the revival of “Hello, Dolly!” He starred alongside Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce in the production.

During his acceptance speech, Creel thanked the musical theater department at his alma mater, the University of Michigan school of Music, Theater and Dance, saying that his education there “as a young person changed my life forever.”

“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, who is also a veteran stage actress, wrote that she was “utterly shocked” by the news of Creel’s passing in a post to her Instagram on Monday.

“My heart is achingly heavy for you tonight my friend. I’m so sad that you were taken so soon. I will never forget you as long as I breathe,” she wrote.

Creel played the role of Dr. Pomatter in Sara Bareilles’ “Waitress” in the 2019 Broadway production and reprised the role on London’s West End in 2020. Creel’s obituary referred to Bareilles as his “friend and kindred artistic spirit.”

In 2022, Creel and Bareilles teamed back up when they appeared alongside each other in the Broadway production of Sondheim and James Lapine’s “Into the Woods.”

“Gavin lived his life with joy, integrity, humor, wit, and grace. His sparkling presence and generous nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him,” the obituary added.

Creel is survived by his mother Nancy Clemens Creel and father James William Creel, his sisters, Ward and his dog Nina.

