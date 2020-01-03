(WHDH) — Kiss frontman Gene Simmons created a divide online after sharing on Twitter that he puts ice in his cereal.

Simmons posted pictures of himself mixing two different kinds of cereal in a bowl with milk and ice cubes.

“Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” he asked.

Some people on Twitter celebrated the singer’s innovative spirit, while others couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Simmons son says he’s been watching his father put ice in his cereal for 30 years.

Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020

