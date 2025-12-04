Santa Claus’ special scouting elves returned to homes across the world this week as part of the festive tradition in which they keep an extra eye out for the big man in red, reporting back to him if children are being naughty or nice!

The Elf on the Shelf is a staple in millions of homes across the U.S.

Every day, their watchful eyes find new places to hide to make sure kids are behaving.

Some celebrities shared their excitement about the return of their elves, and said they’re curious about were they will pop up next.

“It’s funny because my son is now 14 and literally I think he loves it so much,” said Spin City actress Connie Britton. “So I don’t know. I can’t wait. It’s going to be a whole new year this year. We’ll see.”

“All of my friends now have children and I find myself hunting social media for the best versions of Elf on a Shelf and sending it to them because I think it’s so much fun,” said How to Rock actress Halston Sage.

The Elf on the Shelf has been around for 20 years, playing funny tricks on children in many homes.

“They’re very big on Elf on the Shelf. I’m not a giant Elf on the Shelf guy because I’m 64. And just, you know, it didn’t happen when I was young,” said Academy Award winning actor George Clooney. “But the kids are big Elf on the Shelf, is that — it’s 20 years now? Elf on the Shelf? Wow!”

Santa’s small helpers sometimes leave treats, toys, or even enjoy a delicious meal — but most importantly are always reporting back to the North Pole on who is being naughty and who is being nice.

The elves will head back to the North Pole on Christmas Eve to help Santa for his big journey delivering presents around the world.

