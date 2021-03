LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - There was a star sighting in Lynn Monday morning.

George Clooney was photographed on set at the Pickering Middle School gymnasium.

RELATED: George Clooney-directed film sets up shop in Watertown

Clooney is in town directing the coming of age drama, “The Tender Bar.”

Ben Affleck and Lily Rabe are set to star in the movie.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)