In a blog post over the weekend, the “Game of Thrones” author shared that he’s working on three animated projects based on that wildly popular franchise.

Writing, “There is so much on television these days, in the age of streaming, it is hard to keep up,” Martin wrote. “It is always a joy to stumble on a show that you haven’t seen before, a great show that just blows you away, that sinks its claws into you and won’t let go.”

He noted that Netflix’s animated series “Blue Eye Samurai” is just such a show, which led into the revelation about his own animated shows in development.

“As it happens, HBO and I have our own animated projects, set in the world of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE. None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them,” Martin wrote. “When this last round of development started a few years back, we had four ideas for animated shows, with some great talents attached. Writers rooms and summits, outline and scripts followed in due course… but, alas, two of the original projects were subsequently shelved.”

According to Martin, the previously announced “House of the Dragon” prequel “Nine Voyages,” will now be animated.

“Nine Voyages” will tell the story of the Sea Snake Corlys Velaryon played in “House of the Dragon” by Steve Toussaint.

“Budgetary constraints would likely have made a live action version prohibitively expensive, what with half the show taking place at sea, and the necessity of creating a different port every week, from Driftmark to Lys to the Basilisk Isles to Volantis to Qarth to… well, on and on and on,” Martin wrote. “There’s a whole world out there. And we have a lot better chance of showing it all with animation. So we now have three animated projects underway.”

While Marton sounds hopeful the projects will make it to screens, he also wrote that “Nothing is certain in Hollywood.”

One thing that is certain: the second season of “House of the Dragon” is set to debut this summer.

