NEW YORK (AP) — Gina Rodriguez credits the CW’s “Jane the Virgin” for many things.

She says it has changed her career, earning her a Golden Globe in 2015. It has also given her a platform for activism and humanitarian work and has now led her to the love of her life.

Rodriguez is engaged to Joe LoCicero, who she met when he guest-starred in an episode of the show in 2016. She revealed details of their relationship Tuesday while on a media tour for the feminine products company Always, calling LoCicero a “really cool partner.”

The actress is returning to work on “Jane the Virgin” this week. She’ll direct the first episode of the upcoming fifth and final season.

