(WHDH) – Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez is set to star in and produce a live-action adaption of beloved computer game “Carmen Sandiego” for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It was previously announced that Rodriguez would be voicing the character for a rebooted “Carmen Sandiego” animated series. The animated series will premiere on Netflix next year.

Rodriguez will be producing the film through her production company, I Can and I Will, according The Hollywood Reporter.

Rodriguez currently stars in the CW’s critically acclaimed show, “Jane the Virgin.”

