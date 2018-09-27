(WHDH) — Supermodel Gisele Bündchen opened up about her struggles with mental health and thoughts of suicide in hopes that her story could inspire others to seek help.

In an interview with People, the wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and mother of two explained that “things can be looking perfect on the outside but you have no idea what’s really going on.”

Bündchen recalled 15 years ago experiencing her first panic attack on a bumpy plane ride, which led her to develop a fear of tunnels, elevators and other enclosed spaces.

“I felt like I wasn’t allowed to feel bad but I felt powerless,” she told the magazine. “Your world becomes smaller and smaller, and you can’t breathe, which is the worst feeling I’ve ever had.”

She went on to say that she eventually contemplated suicide, saying, “I actually had the feeling of, ‘If I just jump off my balcony, this is going to end, and I never have to worry about this feeling of my world closing in.'”

With advice from her doctors, Bündchen said she eventually began a total lifestyle overhaul by cutting out smoking and excessive drinking.

Bündchen added that she has no regrets “because I think I am who I am because of those experiences.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)