(CNN) — The nominees for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards included some former child superstars, along with some surprises.

Actors Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the 2025 slate of nominees which was led by the musical “Emilia Pérez” with 10 nominations.

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, former child stars of Nickelodeon and Disney respectively, both scored nods – Grande for “Wicked” and Gomez for both the film “Emilia Pérez” and her Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.”

The surprises included Pamela Anderson’s nomination in the best actress in a drama category for her performance in “The Last Showgirl.” In recent years, fans have been vocal in their desire to see Anderson receive more respect for her acting career amid complaints that she’s been objectified and overlooked earlier in her career.

Another was the nomination of Jamie Foxx in the best performance in a stand up category for his special “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was,” which debuts on Netflix on Tuesday.

Foxx faces competition in the category from Nikki Glaser, who will host the Golden Globes ceremony.

Hollywood veteran Viola Davis and three-time Golden Globe winner Ted Danson will be the recipients of Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place on January 5 and air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

A full list of nominees follows below.

TELEVISION

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Best television series – drama

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

Best television series – musical or comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television

“Baby Reindeer”

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun“

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”

Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”

Adam Sandler, “Love You”

Ali Wong, “Single Lady”

Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”

FILM

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best motion picture – drama

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Best motion picture – non-english language

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Girl With the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”

Best screenplay – motion picture

“Emilia Pérez”

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Conclave”

Best original song – motion picture

“Beautiful That Way” from “The Last Showgirl,” by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt

“Compress/Repress” from “Challengers”

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez” by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

“Better Man” from “Forbidden Road” by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss the Sky” from “The Wild Robot”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez” by Clément Ducol and Camille

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Jesse Eisenberg – “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant – “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle – “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons – “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell – “Hit Man”

Sebastian Stan – “A Different Man”

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Best director – motion picture

Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Edward Berger – “Conclave”

Brady Corbet – “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia – “All We Imagine as Light”

Best original score – motion picture cinematic and box office achievement

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator 2”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best motion picture – animated

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Best Original Score

“Conclave”

“The Brutalist”

“The Wild Robot”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Challengers”

“Dune: Part Two”

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)