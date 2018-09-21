Google Doodle honors Mr. Rogers with heartwarming tribute

Tech-giant Google honored Mr.Rogers on the front page of its search engine Friday.

Google Doodle created a heartwarming stop-motion video to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the filming of the first episode of Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood.

Fred Rogers became known as Mr. Rogers, the sweater-wearing “television neighbor,” after the national premiere of his show on PBS in Feb. 1968.

The groundbreaking children’s series inspired and educated generations of young viewers with Rogers’ signature warmth, sensitivity, and honesty.

Friday’s doodle was set to the iconic opening song “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)