Google is losing John Legend’s voice.

The company announced that the R&B artist’s voice will no longer be featured on its virtual assistant application.

Legend’s voice was added to the app last April.

Google virtual assistant features other celebrity voices.

Legend will be available on the app until March 23.

"#HeyGoogle, serenade me one more time.” Enjoy @JohnLegend’s cameo Google Assistant voice before it comes to an end on March 23. https://t.co/C4vAzyl3x7 — Google (@Google) March 5, 2020

