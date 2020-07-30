BOSTON (WHDH) - The coronavirus pandemic put a lot of concerts on hold but Guns N’ Roses is making sure their fans get to see them perform.

The rock band has rescheduled their 2020 North American Tour for 2021 with 13 shows scheduled.

They will be making a stop at Fenway Park in Boston on Aug. 3, 2021. Guns N’ Roses were originally slated to play at the iconic ballpark on July 21, 2020.

The band says that many of their existing 2020 shows were moved to a new date at the same venue but a few had to be canceled due to routing and venue availability issues that arose during the postponement process.

Tour dates rescheduled 👇 pic.twitter.com/IzJpCUBURF — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) July 29, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)