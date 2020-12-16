Gwen Stefani almost ruined it for Blake Shelton. The couple, who are also fellow coaches on "The Voice," recently got engaged and Stefani has shared how she almost messed up his proposal. Credit: Warner Records

(CNN) — Gwen Stefani almost ruined it for Blake Shelton.

The couple, who are also fellow coaches on “The Voice,” recently got engaged and Stefani has shared how she almost messed up his proposal.

During an appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show (Clarkson is also a coach on “The Voice”), Stefani said she had no idea her longtime boyfriend was planning to pop the question.

“I was trying to get out of going to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with (Covid-19) and the family,” Stefani said. “I’m like, ‘I think we should just cancel the trip.’ It was one of those. Then we got it together and we ended up going.”

Stefani said their families were present including her sons from her prior marriage to singer Gavin Rossdale.

The plan was for everyone to go see the house Stefani and Shelton are building and she said Shelton had the ring, unbeknownst to her.

“Nobody knew, nobody knew,” she said. “My dad knew because on my birthday he had showed my dad and said he was going to do it or whatever.”

The singer said Shelton got down on his knees to start a fire in the fireplace and asked her to look in the cabinet and grab a fire starter. When she did she saw the ring in a box and screamed.

“I was like ‘What, are you serious,” she said. “Then everybody came running around ’cause they heard us screaming and crying and so there was no video.”

There were, however, photos taken courtesy of her sister-in-law, Setfani explained.

