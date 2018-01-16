Leslie Odom Jr. performs during the 85th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) – Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer Leslie Odom, Jr. will sing “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowl LII’s pregame celebration, according to the NFL. The NFL and NBC made the announcement Saturday.

Odom originated the role of Aaron Burr in the smash-hit “Hamilton: An American Musical” on Broadway. He received a Tony and Grammy for his performance.

Last year, Odom’s former “Hamilton” co-stars Philippa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones performed the song at the Super Bowl pregame celebration.

The winners of Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship games will face off in Super Bowl LII on Sunday Feb. 4 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

