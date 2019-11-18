Happy birthday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse! The iconic Disney characters turned 91 on Monday.

The pair made their big debut in the animated film “Steamboat Willie” on November 18, 1928.

Mickey and Minnie rose in popularity with each character gaining a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Walt Disney admitted privately in 1933 that Minnie and Mickey are married but it’s never been officially stated.

Their original names were Mortimer and Minerva.

