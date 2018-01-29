Oprah Winfrey poses in the press room with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(CNN) – Oprah Winfrey is celebrating a birthday!

The legendary television host turned 64 on Monday. She was born Jan. 29, 1954 in Kosciusko, Mississippi.

The day-time talk show icon started her career at the age of 19. While she was still a sophomore in college, she became the first African-American anchor for WTVF television in Nashville.

Winfrey rose to national prominence in the mid-1980’s as host of “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” which became the highest-rated talk show in history.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)