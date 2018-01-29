(CNN) – Oprah Winfrey is celebrating a birthday!
The legendary television host turned 64 on Monday. She was born Jan. 29, 1954 in Kosciusko, Mississippi.
The day-time talk show icon started her career at the age of 19. While she was still a sophomore in college, she became the first African-American anchor for WTVF television in Nashville.
Winfrey rose to national prominence in the mid-1980’s as host of “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” which became the highest-rated talk show in history.
(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)