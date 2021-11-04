(WHDH) — Fans of “Happy Days” have the opportunity to own memorabilia from the hit sitcom by bidding in an upcoming auction.

One available item up for auction includes the outfit worn by Fonzie, played by Henry Winkler. It comes complete with a leather jacket and boots.

Fonzi’s 1949 Triumph Trophy 500 motorbike is also available.

People can learn more about the upcoming auction by heading to Bonhams’ website.

