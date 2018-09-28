(WHDH) — Actress Marcia Cross went public with her cancer battle after sharing a picture of herself without her trademark red locks on Instagram.

The former “Desperate Housewives” star posted the photo of herself, telling fans that she is “post cancer.”

“So grateful and happy to be alive but sad that my hair fell out and is about 1 inch long now and looks cra cra,” Cross captioned the picture.

She added that she is “healthy, happy, and more present and grateful than ever.”

Cross, who first came to fame on “Melrose Place,” recently played the president of the United States on “Quantico.”

