Harlem Globetrotters DJ arrested for sex abuse

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Police have arrested a DJ for the Harlem Globetrotters who they say inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl.

The Times Union reports Jon Buckner, also known as DJ FullFrame, was arrested Saturday night after the basketball team performed in Syracuse.

The 32-year-old man from Riverdale, Georgia, is facing misdemeanor charges of sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Albany police say Buckner touched the girl during a Globetrotters event in Albany on Feb. 10.

Buckner was arraigned Sunday morning and sent to the county jail. A message has been left with the public defender’s office seeking comment.

It’s unclear whether Buckner is an employee of the team or hired for events.

A Globetrotters spokesman says the team is fully cooperating with authorities and will not comment further during the initial investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)