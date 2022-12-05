(CNN) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an early Christmas gift for their supporters.

A new trailer for their Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” was released Monday, along with a schedule for when the episodes will stream.

Volume I will include episodes 1-3 and will stream on December 8, and Volume II with episodes 4-6 will be out December 15.

In the latest trailer, the couple appear to be offering more insight into how life was for them being a part of the royal family.

“There’s a hierarchy in the family,” Prince Harry says. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

He ends the trailer by saying, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

The docuseries is directed by Liz Garbus.

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)