Harry Potter fanatics can now purchase bottled butterbeer

(WHDH) — For the first time ever, Harry Potter fanatics can purchase bottled butterbeer, one of the wizarding-world’s most beloved drinks.

Warner Bros. on Thursday unveiled thoughtfully designed bottles of the butterscotch-flavored soft drink, which can be purchased online or at stores in the United Kingdom.

The vegan, gluten-free, and non-alcoholic beverage can be purchased in single bottles or multipacks.

“The beverage features the familiar butterscotch flavor fans will recognize among other secret ingredients, making it the perfect gift for aspiring wizards and witches,” Warner Bros.,” said.

Potterheads can order butterbeer online, although delivery is currently limited to the UK.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)