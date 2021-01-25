‘Harry Potter’ television series reportedly in the works

(WHDH) — A “Harry Potter” television series is reportedly in the works at HBO Max.
Talks about a show set within the wizarding world are now underway, Variety reported.
There were no immediate details on possible cast members or a storyline for the show.
The Harry Potter book series is one of the most popular of all time.
The books were then adapted into a movie franchise.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)