Harvey Weinstein breaks with his criminal defense lawyer

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s high-profile criminal defense lawyer is leaving the movie producer’s rape case weeks after failing to get the charges dismissed.

Benjamin Brafman filed court papers on Thursday asking to withdraw as Weinstein’s lawyer. The filing came after a week of speculation about his involvement in the case.

A judge must still approve the move.

Weinstein and Brafman said in a joint statement that their split was amicable.

Brafman has advocated for Weinstein in and out of the courtroom.

He won a victory in October when prosecutors dropped part of the case after evidence surfaced that a police detective had coached a witness.

But he was disappointed last month when a judge rejected his push to throw out the rest of the case.

Weinstein’s trial is tentatively scheduled for May.

