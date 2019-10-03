Harvey Weinstein loses his bid to move trial out of New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein has lost a longshot bid to move his sexual assault trial out of New York City.

A state appellate panel rejected the request Thursday. It dismissed the movie mogul’s concerns that he wouldn’t get a fair trial in the world’s media capital.

The five-judge panel issued the decision after reading submissions from Weinstein’s lawyers and prosecutors. The panel didn’t give a reason for the decision.

Weinstein is due to stand trial in Manhattan in January on charges he raped a woman in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

The 67-year-old producer has pleaded not guilty and is free on $1 million bail. He maintains any sexual activity was consensual.

Weinstein’s lawyers didn’t immediately comment on Thursday’s ruling. Prosecutors declined comment.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)