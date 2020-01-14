Hasty Pudding Theatricals announces its 2020 Woman of the Year Award recipient

Director Elizabeth Banks poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of 'Charlie's Angels', at a central London cinema, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hasty Pudding Theatricals announced Tuesday that Elizabeth Banks has been chosen as the recipient of its 2020 Woman of the Year Award.

“The Pudding is thrilled to present this honor to such a celebrated actress in both film and television, who is also known for breaking ground in Hollywood as a female director and producer,” the country’s oldest theatrical organization said in a news release.

The particular award is the Cambridge-based group’s oldest honor. It’s bestowed annually on performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

Banks is best known for starring as Effie Trinket in “The Hunger Games” film series and as Gail Abernathy-McKadden in the “Pitch Perfect” film series, among many other roles. She is also a three-time Emmy nominee for her recurring roles in “30 Rock” and “Modern Family.”

A parade honoring Banks will go through the streets of Cambridge starting at 3 p.m. on Jan. 31. That will be followed by a celebratory roast for Banks at 4 p.m. She’ll then be presented with her Pudding Pot at Farkas Hall, the Hasty Pudding’s historic home in Harvard Square.

Originally from Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Banks graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania and received her graduate degree at the American Conservatory Theater.

Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, and Bryce Dallas Howard have received the award in the past.

