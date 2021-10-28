(WHDH)– A newlywed couple in California got the surprise of their life right after tying the knot.

Actor Tom Hanks crashed the beachside ceremony to congratulate Tashia and Diciembre Farries on their nuptials.

“We saw someone walking through the crowd and initially, I’m like, ‘Who is this guy in our photos,” said Tashia. “We hear everyone else in the crowd say, ‘That’s Tom Hanks!’ and we’re like, ‘What? This is not- what?”

The couple said they could not believe their eyes.

“Even after you look at him it’s like, ‘Is that really him? Is that really Tom Hanks,” Diciembre said.

The two-time Oscar winner stopped to take some pictures once he figured out who the newlyweds were.

“He initially walked up and asked, you know, ‘Is the groom around to take a picture?’ And when he found out it was two women he said, ‘No kidding,” Diciembre recalled.

The couple said Hanks could not have been nicer or more supportive of their special day.

“He wanted to join in it, told us how beautiful we looked, how beautiful our ceremony was. It was like he didn’t even see that we were a same-sex couple. He just saw two beautiful people getting married,” Diciembre said.

“To be around someone that genuine and humble, it was just a breath of fresh air just to know that he’s actually that type of guy,” Tashia added.

Before leaving the newlyweds to celebrate Hanks, who has been married for more than 30 years, doled out some relationship advice.

“He kind of pulled us to the side and just said, ‘I can see that you guys have a lot of love. I can see it in your faces. I feel it. If any word of advice, just make sure you keep the love alive. You know, work at it every day. But I can tell you guys are gonna go far,” said Diciembre.

