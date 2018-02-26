THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Actress Heather Locklear was arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff’s deputies at her California home, authorities said Monday.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 10 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles, Ventura County sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian said.

The victim of the alleged domestic violence was a boyfriend who had a physical injury which makes the offense a felony, Kuredjian said. He did not know details of the injury, but said the man declined treatment.

Locklear also allegedly was uncooperative with the deputies and became combative.

“She was kicking at and pushing our deputies,” he said.

She was also arrested on three misdemeanor counts of battery on a peace officer.

Locklear said she had been injured prior to the deputies’ arrival and was taken to a hospital and cleared medically before being booked into county jail. She was released on $20,000 bail and is due in court on March 13.

The 56-year-old actress was among the biggest stars on television in the 1980s and 1990s, with roles on “Dynasty,” “T.J. Hooker” and “Melrose Place.”

Authorities did not release the name of the boyfriend who was involved in the call. Locklear has been married twice — to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora from 1986 to 1993 and to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee from 1994 to 2007. An engagement to fellow Melrose Place actor Jack Wagner was called off in 2011.

A voicemail seeking comment from Locklear was left at the office of a publicist.

