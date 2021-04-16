Helen McCrory, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ star, dead at 52

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Helen McCrory backstage ahead of the Temperley London show during London Fashion Week September 2018 on September 15, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)

(CNN) — Helen McCrory, the British actress best known for her roles in the ‘Harry Potter’ films and ‘Peaky Blinders,’ has died, her husband, actor Damian Lewis, announced on Friday.

McCrory, who was 52, died “peacefully at home” after “an heroic battle with cancer,” the “Homeland” star said in a tweet.

The London-born actress starred as Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies, and as Polly Gray in hit crime drama “Peaky Blinders.”

Among her many screen roles, she also portrayed Cherie Blair in “The Queen” and MP Clair Dowar in Bond movie “Skyfall.”

McCrory was also an accomplished stage actress, playing strong women from Lady Macbeth to Medea in London’s West End.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you,” Lewis said in his tweet.

