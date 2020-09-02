Here’s when new episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ are coming to Disney Plus

(WHDH) — Star Wars announced Wednesday that new episodes of “The Mandalorian” are coming to Disney Plus this fall.

The popular show is slated to return to the streaming service for a second season beginning on Oct. 30.

A trailer for the second season has not yet been released.

The show is expected to continue its weekly release schedule, just like the first season did.

