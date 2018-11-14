Hollywood, Mark Wahlberg come to town, host advance screening of Instant Family

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hollywood came to Boston Wednesday as Mark Wahlberg walked the red carpet for an advance screening of his latest movie, “Instant Family.”

“Being a father is the most challenging and most rewarding role I will ever play, but family is the most important thing and this really is the emphasis of the movie,” Wahlberg said.

The feel-good comedy centers around a couple who adopt three kids out of the foster care system.

“Whether it’s your biological kids or your fortunate enough to be able to open your heart and home to a kid in need. It’s a very special story and to be able to share that in a time when it’s really needed,” Wahlberg said.

Wahlberg hosted the private event at the AMC Theater on Tremont Street for the families and kids associated with his youth foundation.

“I think it’s great for kids to see a movie that involves a family of diversity,” said Will Hingston of the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester.

One group in attendance has a special connection with the Hollywood A-lister.

“Mark Wahlberg went to the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester and to know that we all still go there, there’s a connection that’s made there,” said member Jocelyn Sammy. “It’s a really good opportunity to see where he was.”

And Wahlberg says the kids provide great critiques.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “You know the great thing is they are brutally honest so if they like it they will tell you, if they don’t they won’t. The response to this movie has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The film opens nationwide Nov. 16.

