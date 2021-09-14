BOSTON (WHDH) - Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell were spotted filming on a movie set in Boston on Tuesday.

Production for “Spirited” was taking place in the city’s Haymarket Square.

The modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol” stars Reynolds and Ferrell. Sunita Mani and Octavia Spencer are also in the film.

The film is expected to be released on Apple TV.

The Greater Boston area has been a hot spot for movie productions in recent years.

Reynolds shot his recently released movie “Free Guy” in Boston.

A shoot for the sequel to “Black Panther” also took place in Cambridge last month.

