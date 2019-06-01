House used in ‘Sopranos’ TV series on the market

FILE - In this March 3, 2006 file photo, David Chase, creator and producer of the hit HBO series "The Sopranos," poses on a set in the Queens borough of New York. Warner Bros. Pictures says Thursday that New Line has purchased a screenplay for a “Sopranos” prequel from series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner. The studio says the working title is “The Many Saints of Newark” and will be set in the 1960s during the Newark riots. Chase’s acclaimed series about the mobster Tony Soprano played by the late James Gandolfini ran for six seasons on HBO and won 21 primetime Emmys. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff, File)

NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. (AP) — Two decades after the debut of the Sopranos, the house used in the filming of the HBO series is up for sale — long driveway, kitchen island and all.

The New York Times reports that owners Patti and Victor Recchia listed the North Caldwell, New Jersey home for a “starting price” of $3.4 million.

While Zillow indicates the price is high for the area, Victor Recchia said it’s impossible to quantify “the intrinsic value” of the house that mobster Tony Soprano called home.

The 1.5-acre property comes with a four-bedroom house, two garages and a detached guesthouse.

The house was chosen from 150 considered, the Times reported in 2002. While a studio replica was used for interior scenes after the series pilot, the production crew returned year after year to film the exterior.

