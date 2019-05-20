Actor Bill Skarsgard, center, poses with "Castle Rock" co-creators and executive producers Sam Shaw, left, and Dusty Thomason at Hulu's 2018 upfront presentation brunch at La Sirena on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hulu psychological-horror series “Castle Rock” will return to Littleton Wednesday for filming.

Residents are urged to avoid Tahattawan Road between Foster Street and Harwood Avenue from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Parking restrictions will also be put into place in the area to facilitate filming and working equipment vehicles.

The crew previously filmed in the neighborhood back in April.

“We realize we are guests in your neighborhood and will treat it with the utmost respect,” the filming notice read. “On behalf of the crew we would like to thank you for your consideration as we look forward to filming in your neighborhood.”

“Castle Rock” explores themes and worlds found in author Stephen King’s books. The first season is currently available on Hulu.

