(WHDH) – The long-awaited sequel to the Disney/Pixar film, “The Incredibles” is set to hit theaters in June.

Disney/Pixar released the “Incredibles 2” voice cast list in series in a series of tweets, that had a fun twist.

The photos were created in the style of the Google Arts & Culture app photo match, which matches users’ selfies to portraits.

The core voice cast will return in the sequel, along with some new, but familiar, faces.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)