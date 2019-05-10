BOSTON (WHDH) - Deborah Norville, who over the past 24 years has become the force behind “Inside Edition,” sat down with 7News to discuss the iconic show.

Norville is the longest-serving female anchor on national television, covering presidential scandals, royal weddings and even spending five days in jail to show people what life is like behind bars.

“I think one of the reasons I’ve lasted so long with the show is because I do not hide the empathy or the emotion that most likely my viewers are experiencing at home,” she told 7’s Kris Anderson. “It’s not like I’m so detached. I’m kind of like watching it just like they are.”

Norville adds that the secret behind the show’s success is, “It’s got a little bit of a lot of different things that most likely is going to appeal to the majority of people out there.”

She doesn’t just craft news stories, Norville is also into sewing, knitting and crocheting.

“I sew slip covers. I do draperies. I do yarn. I do knit and crochet; make afghans and hats for babies,” she said.

Norville sewed her on-camera clothes when she was starting out in television, made all of the bridesmaid dresses for her wedding and has even made furniture.

“When you take a length of fabric or you take ball of yarn, which is just a bunch of string, and you spend your time and you spend your creativity on it, you turn that ball of string into a blanket that can keep someone warm, or you take that piece of fabric and you turn it into a blouse to allow a poor girl to look like she belongs on television,” she said. “When you do that, you’re gonna feel pretty good about yourself.”

