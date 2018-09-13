(WHDH) — Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg is giving his fans a look at his strenuous workout routine that helps him stay in shape at 47 years old.

The actor posted several videos to Instagram, showing off his extremely full daily schedule.

Wahlberg wakes up at 2:30 a.m. every morning, prays at 2:45 a.m. for about 30 minutes and then eats breakfast at 3:15 a.m.

This is followed by an hour-and-a-half workout at 3:40 a.m.

His day continues with a round of golf, cryo chamber recovery and a second workout in the afternoon.

Wahlberg makes sure to go to bed at 7:30 every night.

He also follows a healthy diet so his hard work during the day doesn’t go to waste.

Wahlberg says he enjoys protein shakes, turkey, burgers and sweet potatoes.

