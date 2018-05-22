(CNN) – Instagram rolled out a new feature that allows users to quiet followers without having to cut ties completely. The mute button lets users block out posts from the people they follow but avoid the awkwardness of unfollowing — similar to what Facebook and Twitter have already implemented.

The feature has been high on Instagram users’ wish lists for a while, as a way to control what can be seen on a feed without ending a friendship.

Instagram said it will roll out as a temporary test in the next couple of weeks. Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, has had a successful mute option for a while, as a well as a snooze feature that mutes posts for 30 days.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)