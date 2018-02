(WHDH) — If you secretly take screenshots of people’s Instagram stories, you may soon think twice.

Instagram is testing a feature that will alert users when someone screenshots their story.

The company is using the test to see if the feature has any noticeable impact on engagement.

They will then decide if they will apply the feature to all users.

