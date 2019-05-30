J.K. Rowling releasing new ‘Harry Potter’ e-books on ‘rich history of magic’

(WHDH) — Pottermore Publishing announced that is releasing four new “Harry Potter” e-books that will dive into the “rich history of magic” at Hogwarts.

J.K. Rowling’s latest series, called “Harry Potter: A Journey Through…,” is adapted from the audiobook “Harry Potter: A History of Magic.”

The bitesize reads, each themed around Hogwarts lessons, “go back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories,” Pottermore Publishing said in a statement.

The e-books are as follows: “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts,” “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology,” “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy,” and “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures.”

The e-books will initially be available in English, French, Italian, and German.

They are expected to be released this summer.

