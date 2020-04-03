James Taylor and His All-Star Band postponing 2020 tour, including show at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - James Taylor is the latest artist to postpone his 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

James Taylor and His All-Star Band were slated to perform at Fenway Park on June 21 with special guests Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin. This concert, along with the rest of his US Tour, will be rescheduled as soon as late summer, pending the advice of health officials.

“As this summer’s tour of 27 towns and cities across the US drew near, we’ve been increasingly excited to hit the road again. So it’s deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule (and reschedule we WILL)!” Taylor and Brown said in a joint statement. “As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger. Moreover, our public health is all of our responsibility. So let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of global pandemic. Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy.”

Justin Bieber announced Wednesday that he is also postponing his upcoming tour, which included a stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

