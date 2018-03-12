Jay-Z, Beyonce to perform at Gillette Stadium

(WHDH) — Jay-Z and Beyonce will perform at Gillette Stadium this summer as part of their newly announced “OTR II” stadium tour.

The tour will kick off on June 6 in Cardiff, Wales. The international outing will stop in 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe, and 21 cities in North America.

The musical icons will be in Foxboro for a show on Aug. 5.

Tickets will be available via a pre-sale on March 19 before general sales open up on March 23.

For more information on the tour, click here.

