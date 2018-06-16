LOS ANGELES (WHDH) – Actor Jeff Goldblum has become a permanent fixture on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Goldblum – known for his roles in Jurassic Park, Independence Day, and more – was honored with a Hollywood star on Thursday.

The 65-year-old actor was joined at the ceremony by his wife and their children.

Goldblum returns to the Jurassic Park franchise in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, opening in theaters on June 22.

