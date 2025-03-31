BOSTON (WHDH) - Emmy-winning actress Jennifer Coolidge is slated to give the 2025 commencement address for her alma mater — Emerson College.

Coolidge, known for her roles in film and television shows including HBO’s “The White Lotus,” will also receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during the commencement ceremony, the college said.

“Emerson College is deeply honored to welcome the incredibly talented and always funny Jennifer Coolidge back to her alma mater as our commencement keynote speaker,” Emerson’s President Jay Bernhardt said in a statement.

Coolidge is also known for “American Pie,” “Legally Blonde,” and “Best in Show,” among a myriad of other movies. In addition to the Emmys, she’s won awards at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The actress hails from Boston and studied within Emerson’s Department of Performing Arts. She graduated from the downtown Boston college in 1985.

“Jennifer embodies Emersonian creativity and originality through and through. We are thrilled that our graduating students will hear Jennifer’s story,” Bernhardt said.

Emerson College’s commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 11 at Agganis Arena.

