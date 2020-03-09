‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to tape, sans audiences

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 22, 2007 file photo, Game Show Host's Vanna White and Pat Sajak arrive at the 17th annual Broacasting and Cable Hall of Fame awards dinner at Cipriani's 42nd street, in New York. Hillsdale College in Michigan says the Wheel of Fortune host will lead the governing board at the small liberal arts school. He has served on the board for more than a dozen years. Sajak tells the campus newspaper that hes been preparing for months to succeed William Brodbeck by spending more time on campus with students and staff. College President Larry Arnn says Sajak has calm and steady judgment and a wicked wit.( AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will tape without studio audiences in response to the ongoing virus outbreak.

A person close to the shows tells The Associated Press Monday that the move is being taken out of an abundance of caution given the spread of the new coronavirus in numerous communities in the United States and abroad. The source spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the decision.

The popular gameshows are the latest television project to shift plans due to the new coronavirus. Last week, CBS announced that it was suspending production on “The Amazing Race” in response to the outbreak.

The shows tape months in advance, so the presumably quieter shows will not immediately be noticeable to viewers at home.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)