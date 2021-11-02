(CNN) — Jessica Simpson is celebrating a big milestone.

The singer and entrepreneur on Monday shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram to mark four years of being sober.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” she wrote. “Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted.”

Simpson, who last year inked a lucrative multimedia deal with Amazon Studios, added that she has come to a place where she is “wildly honest and comfortably open.”

“There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic,” she said. “The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do.”

She added: “I am free.”

